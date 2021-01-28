PETAUKE Central PF member of parliament Dora Siliya says money for repairing roads cannot come from her pocket.

Siliya says those accusing her of having failed to repair roads in her constituency are insinuating that President Edgar Lungu has failed.

In a recording of a recent meeting held in Petauke Central which has gone viral, Siliya who is also information and broadcasting minister said she met Chinese contractors who were waiting for the rains to finish so that they can start repairing the roads.

She encouraged the youths to wait so that they could work with the Chinese and make money to buy fertiliser.

“Lelo nawela, nabaona ma contractor ma Chinese, baniuzya kuti olindila tyala kuti mvula ichite ngayalekako kuti ayambe ukonza mseu. Chikulu nichakuti ma yusi mupekanye musebenzeko kuti msakile ndalama za fertiliser za uno chaka. Ushe ndalama zopanga mseu zingachoke mwangu mthumba? Tiyeni tivwane, zingachoke mwangu mthumba? Nukumvwa anyinji opitamo yai wakangiwa Dora Siliya, wakangiwa aliye konze mseu! Nga beve posakonza kuti visililemo (Today I have come, I have met the Chinese contractors. They have told me that they are waiting for the rains to finish so that they start repairing the road. The main thing is that the youths should be patient so that that you can work with the Chinese so that you can make money to buy fertiliser this year. Can the money for roads come from my pocket? I hear some people are going round telling people that Dora Siliya has failed because she did not repair the road, why are they not making the road so that it ends there),” she said.

Siliya said even those who claim that she has failed to work on the road also need government money to repair the road.

“Why are they not repairing the road so that they tell you that they are working? They also need government money to work on the road. When a person is talking, they should not think that you are not knowledgeable,” she said.

Siliya said when a person is saying she has failed to repair the road it means that they are accusing President Lungu of having failed because money comes from his government.

“Eve akayamba kunena kuti Dora Siliya wakangiwa kukonza uyu mseu, ndiye kuti a Edgar ndiye akangiwa chifukwa boma kuchoka ndalama siboma ya a Edgar, mphela mungati uyo munthu niwa PF? Nukosha mweo asogoleri, mungati uyo munthu niwa PF? Munthu akati Dora Siliya wakangiwa kukonza mseu, uyu mseu ndalama zuchoka kuboma ya a Edgar ndiyekuti munthu onena kuti a Edgar akangi..ndiye munthu watufuna uyo? Chifukwa a Edgar anandondomeko neo ndine minister wa a Edgar chifukwa chake nawela kuzokuzyani ndondomeko za a Edgar. (If he or she starts saying Dora Siliya has failed to repair this road, it means they are saying President Edgar Lungu is the one who has failed because the government where money comes from is government for President Edgar Lungu. Then can you say that person is PF? I am asking you leaders, can you say that person is PF? When a person says Dora Siliya has failed to repair the road, the money for the road comes from President Edgar Lungu’s government it means they are saying President Edgar Lungu has failed. Do you need such kind of people who say such things? …because President Edgar Lungu has laid down plans, I am the Minister for President Edgar Lungu and I have come to explain those laid down plans),” she said.

Siliya said in 2018 President Lungu decided to suspend some road projects so that the government could attend to other pressing issues such floods, hunger and now the Coronavirus.

She said the prices of copper also went down during that time adding that the President was disturbed by the difficulties that the country faced.

Siliya said money meant for roads went to other programmes.

“When we don’t sell copper at a good price, there will be no medicine in hospitals, the teachers will not get paid, that’s why the President decided to suspend other projects so that the money could be channelled to those other needs,” she said.

Siliya said in 2018 there was hunger adding that the Tongas almost died of hunger.

“The President said ‘let’s get all the money for roads, let’s feed our colleagues, the Tongas’. Did the President make a mistake? The President didn’t make any mistake. When we finished 2019 coming to 2020 there is this disease that has made us to be wearing masks. Levy Mwanawasa Hospital is full, UTH is full. We have also opened Maina Soko Hospital, it’s also full,” she said. “We have also delayed opening Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke so that when Lusaka hospitals are full, other people could be put in other hospitals that are in provinces. All that is money, so the President made a mistake? The President knows that this road needs to be worked on, this is where he comes from. He knows that not only Mumbi road, he knows that the road for Senior Chief Kalindawalo is not finished.”

Siliya said a parent knows how to share the money among the children well.

She said she has done a lot in Petauke adding that some youths accuse her of having failed when they get intoxicated.