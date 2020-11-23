It’s Cooked Rubbish!

Simataa Accuses ECZ of Publishing Fake Voter Registration Data to Smear Butter on the Faces of UPND

—————————————————————

By CIC Reporter | 23 Nov 2020 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

Firebrand UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa has described the latest updates from ECZ on voters registration as cooked rubbish – “it’s what we call GIGO in computer language – garbage in garbage out. Which Zambian is foolish enough to trust a pathological and shameless liar like Patrick Nshindano?” asked Simataa.

“Look here, Lusaka province is historically and scientifically a fixed reference point for our data analytics team because it leads in all the metrics (see figure below) , and the fact that after 2 weeks of voter registration Lusaka is trailing behind Southern, Copperbelt and eastern provinces at 165,782 registered voters is nothing short of electoral blasphemy – it’s like downgrading Jesus from the status of son of God to a mere alterboy in the catholic church. The ECZ data is a fire alarm telling us that ECZ won’t hit our projected estimate of 1,455,113 registered voters for Lusaka, and 9 million nationwide in the remaining 2 weeks!”

Simataa has accused the ECZ and Nshindano of trying to smear butter on the UPND faces by showing that Southern Province is leading in terms of registered voters – “no, that data doesn’t impress us at all, we’re a national party and not a regional party – we must win in at least 6 provinces for HH to form government in 2021. Besides, our projected final figure for Southern Province is 1,064,800, so what is there to be happy about Nshindano’s cooked 219,488 with 2 weeks remaining, when we were supposed to hit the half a million mark by now?”

And Simataa who is also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary has maintained that the numbers being published by ECZ cannot be trusted nor relied upon because they do not collerate with current electoral trends and data. “These numbers only prove one thing – rigging is in progress via suppression of voter registration numbers where UPND is set to get the highest votes – Lusaka, and we won’t accept any data showing that Lusaka is NOT leading the pack going forward”.

————

Infographic credit:

UPND Research Bureau

