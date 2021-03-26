UPND firebrand incoming councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 (Mainda Simataa) has blamed the Zambia national soccer teams exit from the AFCON qualifiers on the disastrous PF economy.

Simataa says there’s a scientific explanation for Zambia’s consistent poor performance and were eliminated when they drew 1 – 1 with Algeria yesterday.

“It’s not a coincidence that we’ve failed to qualify to the Africa Cup 3 times in a row. Mind you, all of these failed attempts have been under the worst and most disastrous leadership of PF under the visionless Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

“Compare our players to South Africans, West, or even North Africans. Ours always look stunted and starved all the time, especially the local based players because they live with us in this Zambia which is competing for top spot as the hungriest nation on earth.”

Simataa added that the best coach or physical trainers in the world can’t produce championship material from players who eat soya chunks and donated meali-meal for breakfast, lunch and supper.

Simataa who’s also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary says only a better economic performance under UPND can translate to better team morale and a better performance for the Chipolopolo boys because a better economy extrapolates to higher incomes, more incentives and higher performance bonuses for players.