Simataa Heaps Lukuku’s Death on PF Doorstep – He was a Thorn in their Flesh!

By CIC Reporter | 1 Nov 2020 | 2020

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa says there’s silent jubilation in the PF camp over the death of RPP President James Lukuku last night at UTH around 21:00 hours. He adds that Lukuku’s death is not normauuuuuuuuuuuuul, but a well calculated and pre-meditated political assasination by his enemies, of which some where chiefs.

“We all know that Lukuku was a nightmare to PF, a permanent and painful thorn in the flesh of the corrupt regime which he detested with every fibre of his being” said Simataa.

Simataa also rubbished reports of stomach gasses, saying it’s not the first time political players are being targeted for elimination by oppressive government – “they did it with Penza, they did it with Paul Tembo, they poisoned Mazoka, they’re still trying to kill Hakainde Hichilema, they eliminated alliance partners like Mulongoti, and they could have gotten Fresher Siwale and Sean Tembo if they hadn’t compromised, and now they’ve eliminated Lukuku – the most vocal and outspoken critic of the corrupt PF regime. peace.”

Simataa who is also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary has since called on authorities for a speedy inquiry into the treatment of President Lukuku at UTH, and an immediate postmortem to be conducted by an independent hospital to establish the real cause behind President Lukuku’s death.

MHSRIP