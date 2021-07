SIMATAA BELIEVES MICHO’S $25,000 [K500,000] MONTHLY SALARY IS WASTE OF MONEY

“Micho has been given an opportunity and we have seen him in different tournaments and in the end, I still rate him as a waste of time and money. He should have left much earlier. But even the game against Lesotho, that could have been his day to leave.”

=== Simataa Simataa ===

Former FAZ president

[Zambia Daily Mail]