DIPLOMATIC RECALLS HIT OVERDRIVE … Simbyakula, Solomon Jere, Libongani, Frank Bwalya and Paul Lumbi among those recalled

Recall of ambassadors and diplomats has once again hit overdrive, following the settlement reached in the appointments of first ministers, permanent secretaries and district commissioners.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs have revealed that most serving ambassadors and other diplomatic staff, particularly those that are into their second terms have received recall letters.

Among the names mentioned as having been recalled include High Commissioners to Namibia, Nigeria and Australia, Mozambique Stella Libongani, Solomon Jere and, Frank Bwalya (who has already confirmed) and Paul Lumbi, who is now into his 10th year serving in the diplomatic service.

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula has also been recalled.