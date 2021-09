Simon Mwewa Lane Writes:

OK IT’S OFFICIAL…I’M NOW A COMMUNITY ORGANISER UNDER THE UPND [ United Party For National Development ]

I’ve been elected as Branch Chairman in the CBD. Specifically Kalusha Bwalya Road, LUMUMBA Rd, Simon Mwewa Lane and Muzaleka Bus Station.

My main focus will be to work with our community and bring a semblance of order and functionality.

SMLtv