SIMON MWEWA AT THE POINT OF BECOMING NEW INFORMATION MINISTER IN THE NEW DAWN.

Simon Mwewa may be adopted for Kabwata by-election under UPND ticket to replace the late Levy Mkandawire and later be appointed Information Minister to replace Chushi Kasanda who is heavily linked to fertilizer corruption, UPND Senior Member has brifed Zambian Accurate.

The source said with mounting propaganda from PF online media which are now being backed by Daily Nations Zambia, Muvi and Diamond TV, there is need for UPND to have a chief government spokes person who is able to articulate issues, and Simon Mwewa seeams equal to the task