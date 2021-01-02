Love wins!

Simon Mwewa blasted as Tsega returns

CONTROVERSY seems to follow social media giants Chilufya Tayali and Simon Mwewa at every turn but surprisingly love seems to have prevailed as the public blasted Mr Mwewa on a comment passed regarding the return of Chilufya’s wife.

While, the beef between the two bloggers is well documented it was “touch and go”for Tayali when it came to his wife following his public confession of an inappropriate relationship with a younger woman.

“The Married Man”, as Tayali usually refers to himself as, had to bid farewell to his wife Tsega and daughter Kiya in September this year shortly after the cheating revelation.

The author of the Simon Mwewa Lane blog jumped on the Ethiopian’s departure swearing that the woman would never return.

Meanwhile, Tayali’s marked his Christmas weekend with a quiet return of wife and daughter.

The Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader has been under fire on Facebook with a campaign pushing for people to Unfollow his Facebook page but despite his diminishing social media following it appears that the love story touched many.

However, Mr Mwewa insisted that the “Queen Sheba”would only need to give a signal to be rescued bu the public shot down his comment: