Chilufya Tayali who is heading a Political party called EEP has said that Simon Mwewa Lane of Simison building was once arrested for raping a Preacher’s Daughter in the United States of America.

Mr. Tayali alleges that Mr. Mwewa was deported to Zambia after raping a Preacher’s Daughter.

He says after being deported to Zambia for being a danger to the Girl Community in the United States of America, Mr. Mwewa was arrested and deported back to Zambia.

Mr. Tayali has accused Mr. Mwewa that he can’t go to the USA anymore after being a monister in church.

He has also accused Mr. Simon Mwewa Lane of being poor after his rape case because his Father had left him with nothing.

In response to Mr. Tayali, Simon Mwewa Lane has said he is taking the matter to the courts of Law.

He charged that Mr. Tayali’s time of playing hide and seek game for survival was coming to an end.