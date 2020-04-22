THE REASON CHILUFYA TAYALI AND I WILL NEVER GET ALONG

Several months ago, I did a tutorial on the words “Custard & Custody.” I didn’t even mention Mr. Tayali’s name in the video, but instead of saying “Thank you for correcting my English” Tayali went on a rampage.

He published falsehoods and outright lies about my late Father, suggesting that Dr. Simon Mwewa was not my biological Father and that my Mother had me with a different man. VAGABOND!!!😡😡

Tayali also published a list of other lies that were so repulsive that they literally made me physically ill.

My wife and children were devastated.

I had to sit down with them and explain that Mr. Tayali’s post was malicious and completely untrue. It was at this point that my Mother called me and asked me “Why is this man saying that your Father was not your biological father…who is Tayali?” I told my mother that I would not rest until I took him to court and compelled him to retract, compensate and apologise for attacking my late Father in such a heartless way.

Tayali then arrogantly boasted that he had never lost a court case [ which isn’t true, he lost a defamation case against the Minister of Justice ]

The wheels of Justice turn slowly but I can assure you…they are turning and when the dust settles and the dew dries, Tayali will get his comeuppance.

I am not obliged to get along with Tayali for one reason and one reason alone…we don’t share the same values. There’s absolutely nothing we have in common. Tayali’s modus operandi is to slander and injure… mine is to build and express strong opinion.

Now I know some of you will say, but you also attack Papas. Have you ever seen me publishing slanderous content about a PAPA?

I called Alph Lekau a false Prophet for falsely raising a man from the dead…I called TB Joshua erroneous for making misleading statements on COVID19…I called ian Genesis false for misleading the public on Covid-kafue. But you will never read about me making up false stories about someone…that’s simply not in my nature.

Do I hate Chilufya Tayali? Absolutely not…but I detest his brand of social media influencing.

Tayali has the “butterfly effect”. He can spark chaos and it will NOT be traced back to him. He suggested that Vespers died because she belonged to “The Reds” I called him up that day and asked him to withdraw his statement “How do you think her family feels when they read that?” I asked him. Tayali has a beautiful daughter that attends UNZA…I wonder how he would feel if someone said that about her. I wonder.

Tayali was very upset that I had called him and he said, “You don’t have the information I have on Vespers…just leave me alone” and he hung up the phone.

Tayali is a bad-seed and I can not be associated with such a reckless individual.

Selah

SML

#YouWillGetYours