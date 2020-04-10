THE REASON I CAME BACK TO FACEBOOK BEFORE 10TH APRIL

Good morning Facebook FAMILY. How are you?

First of all, thank you so much for your warm birthday wishes. I really appreciate that very much.

As many of you know, 40 days ago I announced that I’d take a break from Facebook and that I would only return on the 10th of April 2020. I said that because, at the time, I’d posted several videos on the gassing epidemic that had ravaged our country. I disagreed with the notion that there were ritual killers mysteriously entering peoples homes, putting them to sleep and drawing their blood.

I believed then and still believe now that the whole fiasco was perpetrated by common criminals that were taking advantage of our peoples fears.

The backlash was ferocious, so I decided to pull back and take a break. It also saddened me to see that some of our people, while claiming to be Christian, were actually paralyzed by superstition and imaginary wizards.

The other reason was Chilufya Tayali. He had published a list of salacious falsehoods about me and my family, and I must tell you…it hurt me deeply and angered me profoundly. As controversial as some of my posts may be, I have never published outright LIES about someone. My posts are crafted as strong opinions…but I have never posted MALICIOUS FALSEHOODS ABOUT SOMEONE.

The case is still in court and we are waiting for a court date so that trial commences. I fully intend to see that matter reach its logical conclusion.

Lastly, I felt disillusioned because in some strange way, Facebook was like a FAMILY…That’s the reason I would organize lunches and dinners. I wanted to physically meet you. I wanted to hear your stories. But later on, I decided to stop calling you guys my Facebook Family because of the insults and backlash…Now I have come to a new realisation…SOME of you are like my FAMILY.

We disagree, but we disagree respectfully and to tell you the truth, that’s all I’ve ever wanted. A place where we can interact, disagree strongly but no insults…I know that’s a stretch for some of you because “mwalibelela insele” [ you’re so accustomed to insults ] but I’ve decided not to throw the baby out with the bath water.

Anyway, I came back because “you only live once” and life is too short to allow people to define you. So here I am…I never really left, and I’m glad.

I Love you guys [ well, some of you, not all of you🤣 ]

HAPPY EASTER

SML

#10April #TheFacebookFAMILY #AtHOME