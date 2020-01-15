Chitambala To Sue Chilufya Tayali But Admits He Was Deported.

WE HAVE COURTS FOR A REASON

I’m so glad I told you guys about my deportation before you heard it from Mr. CT. My Visa expired and I was sent back. The deportation is true. That won’t be contested in court.

However, I will not allow him to taint my reputation without a fight. Everything else he brought out is an attempt to dishonor my late Father’s name, as well as an attempt to leave a blemish on my Mother’s legacy. The same way he tried to desecrate “Vespers.” Chilufya Tayali has to be challenged in the magistrates court, otherwise he will not have a clear sense of what it means to be a cordial, decent member of society.

Pay attention Zambia. This man has the capacity to divide our nation on tribal lines…do not dismiss him as a non-entity or as an insignificant Facebook vlogger. He is a defamation machine that shrouds himself in the cloak of “Public Advocate” and yet he is the personification of deception, a Benedict Arnold…a Judas incarnate.

This will serve as a lesson to all of us. We all have the right to post our opinions….but NOBODY has the right to make false accusations that are libel.

See you in Court Mr. Tayali. Put your game face on…coz you’re not in Kansas anymore.

SML

#DefamationIsACrime