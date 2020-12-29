SIMON MWEWA REPORTS CHILUFYA TAYALI TO POLICE FOR SLEEPING WITH HIS NIECE

Lusaka Businessman Simon Mwewa Lane aka English Commander has formally reported PF’s Self Appointed Image Builder Chilufya Tayali for sleeping with a daughter to his elder sister. Speaking in his office this afternoon, Mr Mwewa disclosed that the police have assured him that they will launch an investigation over the same and call Tayali anytime next week to answer charges.

Mr Mwewa has disclosed that he maximized his appearance at Lusaka Central Police Station to report Tayali for sleeping with a daughter to his late elder sister. Last month, an 18 year old named girl complained to women organization that her uncle Tayali was sexually abusing her.

But due to Tayali connections with the ruling party, the organizations grew cold feet and did not pay attention to her complaint saying they were only dealing with under age girls. They just advised her to see Buumba Malambo for counselling and financial assistance and then go to police. But in the process, Mr Mwewa got wind of it and started writing about it until this morning when he officially reported the incest case to police after answering to charges he was called for.

Simon Mwewa is undoubtedly the only person in Zambia that Mr Tayali fears with passion.

-Zambian Accurate Information