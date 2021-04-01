*SIMPLE AND FACTUAL QUESTIONS THAT PF AND UPND SHOULD ASK THEMSELVES ABOUT WHO STAND TO POLITICALLY BENEFIT FROM THE NDC.

1. If Akafumba, Atanga or Edward Mumbi formed the NDC was it going to attract people the way it had done under Kambwili?

2. Is the majority general membership of NDC loyal to Kambwili or to Akafumba and his team?

3. Between Kambwili and his rebel senior officials who have played selfless politics that would win the hearts of the grassroots in the party?

4. Between ECL and and HH, who can the majority general membership of the NDC trust?

My conclusion:

HH will continue losing elections because he targets few big names and ignore the majority voters. ECL on the other hand targets and trives to win the hearts of the grassroots. Kambwili is NDC and NDC is Kambwili, people including the rebels joined the party because they had hope in Kambwili and not in themselves.

It was not because of the rebel senior officials of NDC that the general membership of the party were made to be willing to join forces with the UPND which they hated to the core but it was because they trusted Kambwili so much that they were ready to work with HH who they can’t trust. And Kambwili played it exceptionally well when he refused to benefit alone from the alliance. For this, he had gained even more respect and trust from his general membership of NDC party.

Let HH start assembling a team of lawyers to help him with his only hope of forming government, which is through a petition, because on the ballot he only have 30% chances of beating the formidable ECL.

Kwaela M Mwanza.

“`Strategist.“`