By CIC Intelligence.

SIMULTANEOUS ISSUANCE OF NRCS AND VOTERS CARDS IN THE SAME PLACES IN MUCHINGA PROVINCE.

Be warned that the ministry of Home Affairs in Conjunction with ECZ, government officials and PF leaders in Muchinga province are issuing both NRCs and voters cards at the same places without any police reports or any regards to legal process.

The mobile issuance of NRCs in Muchinga province has never stopped despite starting before the legally marked phase two.

In this video at the Mpika secondary school in Muchinga province the process is undergoing very fast they are giving to anyone even paying those who are bringing their colleagues to get NRCs and voters cards at the same time.

Reward bounties are on offer you bring 10 friends to get NRCs and you get K50.

The process is deported in Lavushimanda district, Chinsali, Mpika, Mafinga, Isoka, Nakonde, Kanchibiya and Shiwangandu.

A certain officer from national Registration Mr Sady simwinga he’s the one isuing the NRCs mobile NRCs and he is the one coordinating the payments to ensure that every person gets an NRC and the voters cards.

In Shiwangandu Mr Kampyongo Andrew the brother to Hon Stephen Kampyongo is managing the corrupt higher bus donated to Shiwangandu by his brother to ferry people to get NRCs and voters cards.

But NRC mobile issuance in other provinces like Western, Northwestern and Southern ended long time ago with no grace periods even when time ended with excuses such as machines not working and staffs coming late etc.

The PF have vowed to reduce votes from UPND strongholds at all cost in 2021.

The onus is now on the opposition to vigorously campaign in northern block like no mans business.

CIC PRESS TEAM.