High Court deputy registrar, Magistrate David Simusamba has granted bail of K300,000 to opposition National Democratic Congress leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili with two working surities from reputable organizations.

It relates to a case where Dr. Kambwili was on 14th October, 2020 sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour for forgery and uttering a false document.

The offences related to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services.

Magistrate Simusamba denied Kambwili bail pending appeal on grounds that he did not comply with sections 321 and 323 of the Crinimal Procedural Code.

This means K300,000 must be paid to the court before the NDC leader walks free today