SIMUSAMBA HAS GONE FOR MY NECK AS LUNGU WANTS ME DEAD, CHARGES KAMBWILI…but magistrate refuses to respond to attacks, saying he will have his day in court

By Patson Chilemba

Edgar Lungu wants to see me dead at all cost, opposition NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has charged.

But magistrate Simusamba said he will have his day in court where he can talk about such legal matters.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the bench warrant issued against him by magistrate David Simusamba for failing to appear before court, Kambwili indicated that the cases he was facing before the courts were orchestrated by President Edgar Lungu and the ruling PF.

“You know that all these cases on Simusamba is a PF case, because even them for instance if Simusamba has made a mistake that he has arrested me (issued a bench want on me), I mean people like Home Affairs minister (Stephen) Kampyongo who is a police would just say no , no, no, I think the man is sick don’t arrest him and let him just present himself in court whenever,” Kambwili said. “I mean people should have that human heart, but PF want to see me dead, Lungu wants to see me dead at all costs. But I have told them Kambwili can die today or tomorrow there will be another Kambwili. If you are making mistakes in life it’s not only one person who can see those mistakes, many people will see those mistakes and there will come another person to fight on behalf of the people of Zambia.”

Kambwili said Simusamba had done what he had always wanted to do, as the magistrate threatened to do the same the last time he was admitted in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

“I am on sick leave, my sick leave ends on the 1st of September, 2020, and the documents were presented to him. So he has done what he has always been wanting to do against me. So let them come and arrest me,” Kambwili said. “No Simusamba has always wanted to do this. You remember that he refused to recuse himself from this case, despite the so many complaints that I have against him. I have sued him, I have reported him to the Anti-Corruption Commission and this has made him upset and he wants to go for my neck, so let him do what he wants to do…he knew very well I sick. He knows very well that Covid gave me side effects when I walk a short distance I am panting and my BP is very high, it’s 200 over 150 so the doctors have told me to rest until they control the BP.”

Asked on the arguments by the magistrate that he had been issuing media statements, Kambwili said the recent recording he issued over the appointment of Patrick Mvunga as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor was recorded in his house by his nephew, to overstep the many phone calls he was receiving from the media for comment on the matter.

“And it doesn’t mean that when you are on bed rest you can’t talk…doctors thought I shouldn’t be doing strenuous things. I shouldn’t be going out because I am a danger to society in terms of infecting them and also that my lungs need to heal to breath properly,” Kambwili said, pointing to other senior government like Vice-President Inonge Wina, and several ministers who have been in isolation on account of Covid-19.

He said he wished Simusamba well in his endevours.

“This is exactly what he was doing to former Post managing director and Socialist Party leader (Fred) M’membe during the MMD. And in case you don’t know that Simusamba went to plead with M’membe, munjeleleko (forgive me) I was under pressure. I was just instructed to do what I was doing. So even now he’s just under pressure but this is very bad to treat a fellow human being like this,” Kambwili said. “I feel sorry for Simusamba, I feel sorry for Edgar Lungu but for me I have forgiven him God will deal with him. I pray for him and by the way he’s a young man he has a lot of future but I pray for him that God can come into his heart and show him that that’s not the way to treat people.”

Kambwili said what was happening to him was because of his involvement in the opposition alliance.

“That is the main thing actually. But I don’t want to be political l’m on best rest. But I can only tell you that I can wish President Lungu and all those who are doing this kind of treatment, Simusamba himself God’s blessings,” said Kambwili.

Daily Revelation called magistrate Simusamba to get his comments on the assertions.

