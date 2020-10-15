SIMUSAMBA MUST BE REMOVED FROM THE JUDICIARY IMMEDIATELY AS PER RECOMMENDATIONS OF JCC

We didn’t expect anything good from ‘Magistrate’ David Simusamba.

Everyone who’s followed the case knew from the onset that Simusamba made his verdict a long time ago.

He was hell bent on imprisoning CK from the start.

One would assume he had got instructions from somewhere else, he was not an independent or impartial judge.

He handled the case with hatred and anger against the defendant, that’s unprecedented in Judicial history.

Yet last month the Independent Judicial Complaints Commission recommended to the Chief Justice to immediately remove Simusamba from his position as magistrate.

The Judicial Complaints Commission clearly stated that Simusamba was unfit to be a Judicial officer and must be removed.

As soon as Simusamba knew that he could lose his job, he quickly ended the witness testimony in the case and declared a judgement day, it was a race against time.

He wanted to make sure he had passed judgement before the Judiciary and Chief Justice could remove him from his position.

Surely this is a miscarriage of justice, an assault on justice.

Even when delivering his judgement, Simusamba said he was going to impose a stiff punishment on CK because of events that happened inside and outside the court, he didn’t base his sentence on the actual case he was convicting for, he based his sentence on hatred for the defendant. -NDC