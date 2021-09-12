MAUREEN NKANDU-CHILESHE WRITES:

Since when has a president’s foreign travel programme been published to the public?

It’s a breach of protocol & security!

Editor’s Additional notes:

Mrs Chileshe is a Zambian journalist, communications and international relations specialist with over 25 years of work experience in global organization which include the likes of United Nations, British Broadcasting Corporation and the African Union.

She started her career as a journalist at the age of 18.

After her school, she became the youngest ever journalist to work for Zambia Broadcasting Services which later changed to Zambia National Broadcasting corportaion-ZNBC