SINDA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR APPLYING HOT CHILI ON HER DAUGHTER’S PRIVATE PARTS

Police in Sinda district have arrested A 58-Year-Old woman for allegedly applying chili powder on her daughter’s private parts for being naughty and sleeping with different men.

Mervis Phiri, of Nyanje chiefdom, allegedly repeatedly whipped her 16-year-old daughter after smearing chili powder on her private parts.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala said the victim was rushed to Nyanje Mission Hospital after she lost consciousness.

He said the victim sustained swollen private parts. When interrogated, the woman said she was trying to discipline her daughter because she likes going out with other people’s husbands and uses vulgar language when corrected. The accused in now in police custody.