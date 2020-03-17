Singer Keri Hilson on Monday provoked ire among other reactions from Twitterverse after she theorized that the incurable coronavirus comes specifically as a result of 5G technology.

An opinionated artiste for all of the years she has been in the spotlight, Hilson took to Twitter on Sunday night right through the dawn of Monday with explanations and defense of her theory.

According to the Energy singer, “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects [sic] of radiation”.

She went on to say that when 5G was launched in China on “Nov 1, 2019…People dropped dead.”

Although Chinese telecom carriers indeed launched 5G technology on November 1 of last year, there is no official or trustworthy record to the effect that “people dropped dead” as a result of the technology.

But Hilson had her own pieces of evidence, screengrabs from what clearly seemed like Google searches. But none of the many screengrabs even connected 5G tech to a virus or the coronavirus.

By her own pieces of evidence, the closest a screengrab came to talking of the dangers of 5G technology was Bill Gates warning in 2019 Netflix documentary, that “a global pandemic could potentially originate in China.”

That documentary itself has been cited by other conspiracy theorists in the wake of the coronavirus catastrophe. The documentary is a series called Explained and the episode that carried Gates’ hypothesis was “The Next Pandemic”.

Interestingly, the former world’s richest man did not connect his pandemic hypothesis to 5G technology.

When one of Hilson’s screengrabs presented what was seemingly an ominous prediction of the harmful health consequences of 5G, it was a caution from a certain Drgloriane.com.

Even Drgloriane.com did not venture into the conspiracy of connecting the coronavirus to the 5G.

It only warned that “In their (Chinese) hurry to be the first one to roll out the fastest network, cell companies and government regulation are not doing extensive research on the health effects…”.

An unrelenting Hilson, hours after she had been taken to task by tens of thousands on Twitter, tweeted: “Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)…”

As some on Twitter pointed out, this tangent made her argument weirder. The low-infection rates in Africa that were previously strange to health experts are now growing albeit via travelers who had gone into African countries from Europe and Asia.

Another point that challenges Hilson’s strange conspiracy is that the fears of electromagnetism that 5G brings are on a different wavelength as the biological menace of the coronavirus.

Even if one granted that she is entitled to her views, it is harder to argue against the point that Hilson has a moral responsibility towards facts seeing that she has 4.2 million followers on the platform.