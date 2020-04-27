SINGER NICE M LEAVES PRISON!

Copperbelt based singer Mwaba Mulenga aka Nice M known for his hit single Nganaponena song has been released from prison.

He was arrested in 2016 for two counts of burglary theft and with the other one for house breaking and theft.The Ndola Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to five years imprisonment with hard labor on three counts of theft and was held at Ndola’s Kansenshi prison.

He has told his fans to look out for new music soon.

“I want to continue from where I left off and I will be working on new music that i will send to you soon,”.