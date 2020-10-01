Yo-Maps has called it quits with his girlfriend Kidis who was seen in a video physically abused late musician Daev.

According to sources close to the singer Yo-Maps dumped Kidist Kifle after the abuse video went viral.

“He dumped her after that video of the girls went viral, he dumped her the very day,”said the source.

In the video, Daev is seen in a kneeling position while receiving some lashes from two ladies, one of whom has been identified as singer Yo Maps’ current girlfriend.

The ladies excitedly whipped Daev as one of them declared that she had no mercy for him.

Behind the scenes was another guy who was filming the ordeal while seemingly enjoying the abuse that was being inflicted on Daev, as he promised that the content would not be leaked to anyone.

It is yet to be known when the video was taken.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that police have taken interest in the said video and will ascertain what transpired on the fateful day.