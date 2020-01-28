Chipolopolo international midfielder Nathan Sinkala has left TP Mazembe atfer seven successful years at the club, the Congolese giants have announced.

The 30-year old joined the Ravens in 2012 from Green Buffaloes after breaking out on the scene at the 2012 AFCON were he played a vital role in Zambia’s maiden triumph at the continental showpiece.

Sinkala’s contract with Mazembe was not renewed putting to an end a successful stint at the club that saw him win the CAF Champions League in 2015, two CAF Confederation Cups in 2016 and 2017 as well as four Linafoot (Congolese top-flight) title medals to his name.

The defensive midfielder is now reported to be close to sealing a move South African side Stellenbosch FC.