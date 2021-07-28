An opposition leader has challenged his fellow opposition leader UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema to make public how he would fix the economy if he was to be elected as President of the Republic of Zambia on 12 August 2021.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba questioned how Mr. Hichilema would fix and grow the economy, create jobs and business opportunities; and lower the cost of food.

“With 14 days to go before the elections, to me, the above statements remain simply what they are: rhetorics,” he said.

He said two weeks ago, Mr. Hichilema’s staff member Mubita Nawa tried in vain to shed more light on the priority areas but ended up disgracing both UPND and himself.

“Instead of using proxies from your office, please, please my friend HH aka Bally, add more meat to your three priorities by giving answers to the following simple questions:

Question 1: Give five brief quantitative examples, outlining how you will grow the economy in the next 5 years. No qualitative answers please.

Question 2: Give five brief quantitative examples, showing how you will create jobs and business opportunities in the next 5 years. No qualitative answers please.

Question 3: Give five brief quantitative examples, demonstrating how you will lower the cost of food in the next 5 years. No qualitative answers please,” he questioned.

Mr. Sinkamba was hopeful that as the voters were dusting their voter’s cards in readiness to cast their votes, they would for once, learn one or two issues from Mr. Hichilema’s responses.