By Enoch Lusoke

Leader of the Opposition Green Party Peter Sinkamba has described the newly signed long term power supply agreement between power utility ZESCO and Konkola Copper Mines –KCM- as irrational, unsustainable and product of bad governance that will plunge ZESCO into more financial problems.

On Saturday last week, ZESCO announced the signing of a long term power supplying agreement with KCM, following Copperbelt Energy Corporation –CEC- termination of its power supplying contract to the mining firm due to none payment of contractual debts.

But Mr Sinkamba explains to phoenix news in an interview that the power crisis at KCM has been poorly handled and has wondered how the same KCM that has failed to pay its debts to CEC and other creditors will now manage to pay ZESCO for the power supply.

Mr Sinkamba adds that the decision to use the same infrastructure for CEC to supply power to the mines shows a serious lack of respect for private investment.

