By VICTORIA KAYEYE

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says the Cannabis bill and Industrial Hemp bills lack consistence as they do not speak to each other.

Appearing on the Diamond TV show dubbed Costa, Mr. Sinkamba also suggested that the mandate of handling marijuana should be given to the Ministry of Agriculture and not the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority- (ZAMRA) as proposed by the bill.

He says ZAMRA is constrained as it is managing a lot of things such that they are failing to inspect pharmacies to ensure drugs are up to standard.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba says he will be on the ballot paper come 12 August if he will be chosen as the President at the upcoming Green party convention on May 5th, 2021.

He adds that they will soon launch a much better manifesto compared to that of the Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development. – Diamond TV