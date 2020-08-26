GREEN PARTY LEADER PETER SINKAMBA SAYS REPRIMANDING OF SA FINANCE TITO MBOWENI GOOD FOR DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says South Africa’s Finance Minister, Tito Mbowani’s comment on the dismissal of Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalaylya will have no diplomatic consequences on the relations the two countries because the president of that country Cyril Ramaphosa reprimanded the official in question.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr. Mboweni demanded for reasons from President Edgar Lungu that led to the replacement of the former Central Bank Governor.

And in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Sinkamba is of the view that Zambia does not operate in isolation as it is part of the economic regional bodies, such as SADC and the COMESA.

He explains that any decision that is made in key institutions such as the central bank has a huge bearing on the performance of the economy for the regional blocs.

