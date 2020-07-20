Sinkamba to quit politics if he loses in 2021

GREEN Party president Peter Sikamba will stand as a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections for the last time and if his bid fails, he will concentrate on growing hemp for business.

Last year, Government approved the cultivation, processing and export of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.

Mr Sinkamba said in an interview yesterday that he will be on the ballot box next year but will focus on producing hemp for industrial purposes if he loses the elections…