SINKAMBA WANTS GOVERNMENT TO SET UP SPECIAL COURT TO DEAL WITH ALLEGED ECONOMIC CRIMES COMMITTED UNDER PF
By Michael Kaluba
Opposition green party leader peter Sinkamba has suggested that President Hakainde Hichilema evokes his constitutional powers and set up a special court to specifically deal with alleged economic crimes committed by individuals who served under the previous patriotic regime.
Mr Sinkamba says this will facilitate speed disposal of cases relating to alleged economic crimes devoid of a political witch-hunt which must be dealt with before 2026 to avoid politicizing the inquiry towards the next general elections.
Mr Sinkamba is of the view that Zambian courts are currently congested with cases hence the need to dedicate a resource towards interrogating alleged economic crimes from the previous regime and ensure hasty closure to matters.
