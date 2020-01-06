ACADEMICIAN Sishuwa Sishuwa says a post-colonial Constitution, its institutions and amendments have run their course.

He argues that if a nation state cannot assure its labourers the barest conditions for survival to continue to toil, the state has in real terms ceased to exist.

Dr Sishuwa says it is time for “a new order, a new State”.

“I do think that in terms of actual human generations, we in fact have today Zambians who are so removed from the ‘struggle for independence’, they need a new country, literally. What we must accept is the ugly fact that the post-colonial Constitution and its institutions and amendments have run their course,” Dr Sishuwa said. “The state of the economy is ample proof of this. The political decay is illustrative of this collapse of the post-colonial economic, political and cultural order. Even imperialism needs to fashion new ways of holding us down. I repeat: the post-colonial economic and political order has collapsed in Zambia. If a nation state cannot assure its labourers the barest conditions for survival to continue to toil, the state has, in real terms, ceased to exist. It can only perpetuate its corpse by dictatorial powers and brute force. It is time for a new order, a new State.”

He argues that the crisis was much bigger than “we care to know”.

“Take the case of corruption, for instance. It is deeply embedded in our parties and party system. The foundation for being corrupt is laid when one is still in opposition. How do our political parties sustain themselves? How do they raise the money needed to run parties? What internal accountability and controls exist to ensure that parties are a training ground for good government behavior?” Dr Sishuwa asked. “You probably already know that the president of a party is a fund raiser, cashier, accountant, controller and chief dispenser of money. To run a party like the PF, where does the money come from? Even if there was government funding of parties, government funds would not be enough. There lies one great pressure to be corrupt when you own and run a party: you need the money to buy patronage, run the party, take care of key party cadres, take care of your extended family, take care of your immediate family and put something aside for when you will no longer be president. Now, consider that all this must happen in an environment in which nine out of 10 able-bodied and willing to work individuals cannot find work, government pays wages irregularly, businesses are over indebted and failing, the rural population is living in prehistoric times where money has not even been invested, key economic activities such as mining, agriculture and construction are down. Ask yourself, how and from where do you raise the money you need to be a “leader” who can fund party and personal costs?”

He said this was the material in which “our ‘democracy’ is grown”.

“There is a certain degree of dangerous naivety in ignoring the hard realities that shape our politics, such as the internal contradictions and rot in our political parties and how these contradictions shape the character of our government. Somehow from a thoroughly rotten political culture we expect self-sacrificing angels to win elections and take good care of the country. It’s not happening.

“Corruption, stealing, lying, perpetuating oneself in power are inevitable, under these circumstances. Government becomes the greatest source of money. The party simply prepares individuals to loot the state as a means of survival and for sustaining the party,” noted Dr Sishuwa. “And this is not just a Zambian problem. I know that in South Africa, [President Cyril) Ramaphosa has opened the ANC to ‘open funding’ when running for power in the ANC and government. The other presidents did it but a bit more hidden, concealed from public view. There are reports that he spent no less than R1.2 billion just to win power in the ANC. If this is true, the bulk of that money could not have come from the impoverished African masses. To pay back and sustain himself in power he needs to use politics to build an economic base for himself. This is what the departing colonial masters left us: a booby trapped political system incapable of sustaining itself because of our poverty and total lack of control of our economies. The struggle for government becomes the all-consuming reason for politics. It is a matter of life and death. Let us think about a politics which will go beyond this trap, which will free us from this trap. Can we do this? Otherwise it is impossible to be in politics without being corrupt.”