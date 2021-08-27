SITUMBEKO KNOWS TECHNICALITIES OF HIS JOB, SAYS MAGANDE

Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande says new Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is an experienced man who knows the technicalities of the job he has been appointed to.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Magande said he had no doubt that the man he gave the green light to as economics advisor to the late Levy Mwanawasa, during his time as finance minister was equal to the task.

He said Dr Musokotwane was not strange to that Ministry as he was Finance minister between 2008 and 2011, saying what he needed was a competent team of permanent secretaries and the Secretary to the Treasury.

“He has credentials…he knows the technicalities of the job he has been appointed to. Very soon we will hear they have given a green light to another IMF facility, apart from the $1.2 billion which the former government could not take up,” said Magande.

– Daily Revelation