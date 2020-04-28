Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 80 tests done, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

Among the new cases are three truck drivers who were quarantined at UNZA and a health worker of Matero. Others are from Emmasdale and Chelston.

The cumulative total for Zambia now stands at 95, with 50 active cases within facilities – 45 in Lusaka, four on the Copperbelt and one in Kabwe.

“All patients are stable. We are re-testing those that have been in quarantine and will announce discharges in the next few days,” Dr. Chilufya said.