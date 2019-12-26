1. IMF BAILOUT

Initially PF thought this was cash in the bank of US$1.3B for them to waste. However, this is a 3-4 years programme of reforms, rationalized spending and fiscal consolidation with installment bailouts paid upon meeting of certain targets. That is what we have become, kids who need to pass number one, to get a bicycle to use to shcool.

2. RATIONALISING INFRASTRUTURE PROGRAMMES

The official position from the governmnet is that projects under 80% complete have no funding a the moment. Meaning that any new projects government is announcing is fiction if it is not directly funded by donors. Mistakes made by PF include building urban raod instead of agriculture infrastructure with economic impact. The building of new Ndola airport instead of renovating tourism air strips and access roadS to boost tourism. Or setting up solar milling plants generating 22MW instead of a solar power plant of 150MW with the same cost.

3. STREAMLINING CIVIL SERVICE

They are huge costs associated with foreign missions, duplication of roles in central government such as Min. of Planning and Min. of Religion, duplication of roles at local governmnet such as district commissioner and the existence of ghost workers. The government’s political interest in keeping some positions has come at a huge cost.

4. INVESTIGATING AND PROSECUTING FIC FINDINGS

From the time the FIC started reporting on illicit funds over K10 billion has been reported lost through corruption, tax evasion and fraud. Such leakage in our economic system partly explains why GDP growth is falling despite the purported infrastructure development. Just the successful prosecution of Ronald Chitotela would have exposed a lot of loop holes in the system since his ministry has had the lion share of funds in the last 8 years.

5. APPOINTING PROFESSIONAL CIVIL SERVANTS

The professionalism of the civil service is important in ensuring advice and policy implementation is based on business and not politics. The current regionally biased appointment of permanent secretaries and head of key institution puts in question the objectivity in assessment of their credentials.

6. STREAMLINING PARASTATAL OPERATIONS

People don’t realise that from the time Zamtel was re-nationalizes government has made capital injections of over US$300m and the company still runs losses and owes Lap Green US$380million. The last loan ZESCO acquired was US$500m borrowed by government to pay Maamba Collieries and other IPPs. A sign that these parastatal are running inefficiently and are still a burden to tax payers. This puts IDC on the spot, a holding company which was created to ensure these corporation operate profitably is sleeping on the wheel.

The savings that come with efficiently running of government outweigh the easy money that comes from debts. Scraping useless positions gives room for essential workers like nurses and teachers. Downsizing ZESCO workforce will reduce pressure of increasing tariffs. Closing some less demanding foreign missions and merging them into clusters, will save costs of 3-4 embassies. The IMF conditions are not different from the austerity measures PF has been singing about. The only difference with the IMF is that there is more honesty amd discipline in reporting the progress.

If PF cannot implement these solutions due to politics, the least they can do is restart that IMF process, so that by the time a new government comes in, IMF ill be signing a US$300m check for real economic transformation to begin.

Richard W