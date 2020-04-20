FAZ have released the following Press Statement concerning the planned emergency meeting:

The six FAZ elected provincial chairpersons for the 2020-2024 tenure have rejected calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to resolutions of the quintet’s meeting with FAZ General Secretary Mr. Adrian Kashala whom they petitioned, the meeting resolved to wait for the imminent visit of FIFA Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba.

The chairpersons are from the Copperbelt, Western, North Western, Northern, Eastern and Luapula.

The elected officials for the 2020-2024 term agreed

(a) There would be no need for FAZ to hold an EGM as FIFA had already indicated that they would be sending an emissary to Zambia next month to resolve the perceived standoff with the aggrieved parties.

(b) The affiliates would not agree to any action outside the FAZ constitution.

(c) Interaction with banned officials should not be tolerated by FAZ as prescribed by the constitution. The provincial chairpersons noted that FAZ had been side-tracked by non-members who should not be allowed to destabilize the game as the aggrieved parties should appeal to the Council for leniency other than holding the Association to ransom.

The officials also advised that FAZ should stick to the roadmap approved by FIFA in conducting activities related to the elections.

FIFA has notified FAZ that its Member Associations Officer would be in Zambia next month to pacify the situation in the Zambian game.

The meeting was attended by Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Crispin Kamuna (Eastern), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), David Simwinga (Western), Mwansa Kapyanga (Northern) and Arthur Kamulosu (North Western).

FAZ has held elections in six provinces with the remainder expected to be concluded once the covid-19 threat subsides.

During the same meeting, the FAZ General Secretary provided an update on the status of various activities that the association was working on in relation to football development.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

A/COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER