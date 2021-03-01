SOLWEZI RECORDS A FRESH CASE OF GASSING

SIX pupils of Mushindamo Technical Girls Secondary school in Solwezi of Northwestern Province are admitted to Solwezi General Hospital after being gassed by their History teacher.

Northeastern Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed to journalists in the Province that an inquiry file has since been opened and the accused is been in police custody at Mushindamo Police Check Point.

Commissioner Njase stated that a paper spray is alleged to have been used to spray the pupils

“Be informed that this formation is in receipt of a report of gassing in which pupils at Mushindamo Technical Girls Secondary School were gassed by their teacher male Sitali Masiye, a history teacher,” Njase revealed.

He said the gassing incident happened around midnight on Saturday.

“Affected pupils are female seyana kabaso, Patricia Nsamba, Agnes Masamba, Patricia Much, Bwalya Kabwe, Honda Mukumbi, Christine Simasiku, Muswanamumi Mubitana, Chileshe Chilufya, Tango Chapu, Agnes Musonda, Muzangalu Sakulenga, Conasta Chinyemba, Rachael Machina, Ruth Tembo, Thelma Mukanzo, Margret Mumba, Wonderful Apuleni, Nkandu Oyo, and luselwa kanyemba who had challenges in breathing,” Njase revealed.

“So far six are admitted at solwezi general hospital and are out of danger. Inquiry file opened and accused is been in police custody at mushindamo police check point with spomu officers conducting operations,” said Njase.

Last year, according to police figures over 50 people had been killed, some burnt by the instant justice and many injured after being suspected of spraying chemicals.

Credit: Kalemba