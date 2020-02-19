SIX GASSING AND GASSER QUESTIONS

I have failed to follow the gassing and police stories that instead of answers I have questions.

Kindly help answer if you know or know better.

1. How many gassed people have died of gassing by gassers?

2. How many suspected gassers have been killed by instant most by injustice, with or without gas?

3. How many residents have been killed or wounded by soldiers and police during the gassing prevention operation?

4. How many soldiers and police have been gassed?

5. How many suspected gassers have been arrested and detained?

6. How many suspected gassers have appeared in court for gassing and mob injustice killing of suspected gassers?