By Kamuti Muyambela in Mongu

Following the recent resignation of Muyunda Silenga, the UPND ward councillor for Nakanya in Mongu’s Nalikwanda Constituency, about six more civic leaders in the area are expected to resign, according to impeccable sources.

Sources disclosed to Daily Revelation that, Silenga, whose resignation followed that of Sioma Constituency’s Nangweshi UPND ward councillor Sililo Muuka’s resignation, said he took the decision based on his search for greener pastures.

Silenga’s resignation also followed an unprecedented series of resignations by a number of UPND councillors in Western Province – a situation that led to the dissolution of the party’s provincial executive committee led by Njamba Musangu.

“The resignation of the ward councillor for Nakanya should not come as a surprise. Actually, six more UPND councillors from Nalikwanda Constituency are going to resign,” the source told Daily Revelation. “Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa has destroyed all the UPND structures in Nalikwanda; they are gone. And this is the problem of bringing people from MMD together with their structures and you turn them into UPND members overnight.”

Efforts to get to Prof Lungwangwa failed as his mobile phone was off.

UPND in Western Province has continued to suffer politically through resignations of its Councillors. In less than one month, over Six Councillors in the province have so far resigned citing various reasons.

These resignations shocked the party’s top leadership and was prompted to dissolve the entire provincial executive committee.

Some party members in the province have accused the Patriotic Front (PF) of being the master minders behind the spate of resignations. – Daily Revelation