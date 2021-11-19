6 PEOPLE SHOT BY ROBBERS

By MUKWIMA CHILALA

Six people have been shot by alleged armed robbers at Kamwala South Market in Lusaka .



The six are currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital and one is said to be in a critical condition.

According to eye witnesses at the scene , the incident happened last evening at Kamwala South Market while traders were winding up their business when two middle aged men carrying guns.

Witnesses the gunmen then fired gun shots in different directions.



It is believed that one

of the hitmen was carrying an assault rifle while the other carried what looked like a pistol.

Daughter to one of the residents fired at from a restaurant, only identified as maake Diana said that her mother was shot on the leg as the assailants moved north of the market where they shot five other people who they found along the way.



A minor is one of the victims that were caught up in the shooting spree.

All the six are admitted to the hospital .



And the eye witnesses found on the scene expressed concern at the delays by the police at the nearby Luckson Mapushi Police Post to rush to the scene despite being near the crime scene .



Meanwhile Kamwala Ward 12 Councilor Mainda Simataa who also visited the scene to assess the situation , expressed disappointment at the lack of seriousness by the police to combat crime in his area.

Mr Simataa said there’s need to enforce security patrols in the area to combat the high crime rate .