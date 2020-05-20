Six Suspected Patriotic Front cadres in Muchinga province have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack on Iso FM in Isoka District.
The attack happened Monday evening during a radio telephone interview with the United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Muchinga Province Police commissioner Joel Njase says the suspects are undergoing interrogations in relation with the matter.
And Iso FM station Manager Fredrick Mkandawire has disclosed that during the attack, property worth K 14,000 was destroyed.
Meanwhile MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says President Edgar Lungu should take keen interest into the attacks on the Media.
Ba misa point taken naba cilamo ma cadres ba pf..
POLICEMEN PLEASE FOR ONCE, ACT PROFESSIONAL IN THESE ISSUES, STOP SIDING WITH CRIMINALS, PF, ZAMBIANS HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH IN THE HANDS OF PF THUGS, THIEVES AND CRIMINALS. CITIZENS OF ZAMBIA, LET US WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR OUR HUMAN RIGHTS BY REFUSING TO BE BRUTALIZED BY PF AND POLICEMEN.
IF THOSE PF THUGS ARE RELEASED THEN WE WILL CONCLUDE THAT POLICEMEN ARE STILL WORKING WITH PF TO MAIM AND KILL ZAMBIANS.