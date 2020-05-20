Six Suspected Patriotic Front cadres in Muchinga province have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack on Iso FM in Isoka District.

The attack happened Monday evening during a radio telephone interview with the United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Muchinga Province Police commissioner Joel Njase says the suspects are undergoing interrogations in relation with the matter.

And Iso FM station Manager Fredrick Mkandawire has disclosed that during the attack, property worth K 14,000 was destroyed.

Meanwhile MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says President Edgar Lungu should take keen interest into the attacks on the Media.