SIX PhDs FROM TWIN PALM UNIVERSITY NOT RECOGNIZED, GRADUATES SENT “KU WIRE”

The six Postgraduate degrees from Twin Palm Learnership university are not recognized, says the Higher Education Authority.

Some teachers from the Ministry of General Education were pursuing Masters and PhDs under this institution. It means their PhDs are not recognized and they have to start afresh.

Below is the statement issued by HEA

Non-Recognition Of 6 PhDs Conferred by Twin Palm Leadership University

By Mr. @Birbal Boniface Musoba

Corporate Communications Officer

NOTICE is hereby given to the general public that the Higher Education Authority (HEA) does not recognise the six (6) Postgraduate Degrees (PhDs) in the field of Transformational Leadership that were conferred by Twin Palm Leadership University, Reg. No. HEA/044, at a graduation ceremony held on 25th April, 2020. This followed an investigation conducted by the Authority into the circumstances under which the degrees were awarded.

Therefore, due to the irregularities surrounding the awarding of the 6 PhDs, HEA does not recognise them as the Higher Education Institution (HEI) contravened the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 and Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2016.

Therefore, the 6 PhDs that were conferred by Twin Palm Leadership University on 25th April, 2020, are not recognised as qualifications in Zambia.

Thus, HEA has, accordingly, informed the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) not to recognise the PhDs as qualifications.

HEA will continue to take such actions as part of its continued efforts in safeguarding the quality of higher education in Zambia.

