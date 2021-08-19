By Helga Chibwe

six suspected PF cadres have been arrested in Choma Southern Province for alleged idle standing and not following the directive from the President elect Hakainde Hichilema that bus stations be left to councils to continue running.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Charles Lungu has confirmed the arrest of the 6 cadres.

In another development some suspected PF cadres in Choma have allegedly been attacked and removed from the new Choma Bus terminus.

One of the affected who is also a bus driver says a group of suspected UPND cadres beat them up and ordered that they leave the station.

Meanwhile, the UPND in Mazabuka has threatened to use force to restore unite among members who are divided despite the party having successfully won the 12th August 2021 general elections.

Mazabuka District Chairperson, Oliver Mulonda has also appealed to youths to follow the directives of the president elect not to continue operating in bus stations as the councils are now fully in charge.- Diamond TV