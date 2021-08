SIX SUSPECTS ARRESTED OVER KUNGO’S DEATH

Police in Solwezi have apprehended six people in connections with the death of former Patriotic Front Provincial Chairman, Jackson Kungo.

North Western province police commissioner Joel Njase says police are on course in screening the six whose identity has been withheld.

Mr. Kungo died on 12 August, 2021 after a mob of residents in Kyawama beat him on suspicion that he had pre-marked ballot papers.