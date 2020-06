He wrote:

“This week has shown me that Nothing can compete with the power of UNIFICATION✊🏾 It’s clear that a revolution has begun! The people we looked up to failed us so we decided to stand up for ourselves. The youth have all the power because we are the majority, they are the minority.

Freedom of expression by musicians and all other Zambian youth must and WILL be respected.

LET THE YOUTH SPEAK!!!!! #DisgruntledKing #FearNoEvil #TalemaNavo