20/04/20

SLAP OR WHIP ANYONE FOUND WEARING A UPND BRANDED MASK. THEY ARE NOT PART OF US.

Tatulifipuba who should be taking advantage of this unfortunate situation that is before our country and turn it into a campaign spree. We are a well cultured group of people who are God fearing and have so much value for human life because it is sacred.

It is very strange that at the time people are suffering, losing lives due to covid19 ba PF have gone full throttle branding vehicles, wearing party materials including face masks campaigning for 2021. What is more disappointing is that this is a ruling party which is supposed to be in the forefront of upholding good morals, ethics, values and principles of our country which they normally preach to us on the 15th of March every year in parliament.

There is nowhere you can buy human life under the sun or anywhere, life is a mystery, it is from God, therefore it must be treated with so much care and respect. Coronavirus is not a disease to fool around with like we are seeing our friends are doing in PF. Without shame they have seen an opportunity for political campaigns in readiness for 2021 elections amidst a calamity.

Lets not take that route as UPND, the party and it’s President have already made a clear directive that “no one must wear a face mask which is branded in our party colours.” Let’s not follow what those without a conscious are doing because the general citizenry does not agree with them on this one, citizens are incensed by this action. What PF is doing is not Zambian, it is immoral, ungodly and the citizens especially those whose relatives have died or are sick of Covid19 have been injured so much because this is a mockery to them.

So who ever will be found wearing a UPND branded face mask must be punished by slapping them in their face or right on the same mouth they are covering, or at the most whip them because they are not genuine UPND members. They are after damaging the good image of our party to justify the madness going on in PF. Covid19 teyakucenselako iyo, its a deadly disease!

There is no room for madness in our party, our members are 100% normal people, moreover they are loyal and are law abiding citizens. So those that will be found flouting the directive “as it were,” must be penalised. Let’s not follow what these individuals without a conscious are doing. We urge all our members particularly the youths in Lusaka Province which is an epicenter of Covid19 not to be swayed, not to lose sight during this fight, but with determination follow all the global and local Covid19 guidelines as directed by health experts.

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA

YOUTH SPOKESPERSON.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.