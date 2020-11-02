Folk Artiste “Mumba Yachi” lost the equipment for his recording studio after the premise caught fire and got burnt to ashes. The “Great Work” singer had his recording studio tragically burnt down by unknown people on Saturday night.

The sad news caught the attention of people on social Media and has since attracted pledges from well-wishers mostly his fellow musicians. Some of the musicians who have pledged to contribute money to help the artiste rebuild include Slapdee and Macky 2 who have offered K10 000 each. Mampi has also offered K10 000 while Bobby East has offered K5000. On the other hand, the Lusaka Mayor “Miles Sampa” has called on sympathizers to make contributions to help the talented folk artiste rebuild and get back on his feet.

Mumba Yachi’s “Bamboo Studio” was a home for live music as he hosted severally artistes record their music