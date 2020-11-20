PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka-19th October 2020

SLOW VOTER REGISTRATION IS PF RIGGING MATRIX, BLAMING ECZ A MIND GAME

We have noted with concern the propaganda by President Edgar Lungu and his Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri in which they are blaming the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the slow voter registration process.

In today’s Diggers Newspaper, Mr Lungu is demonstrating hypocrisy by claiming that voters have to take two days to get their voters cards.

The question Lungu must answer is: why is the registration process slow?

Is it not Edgar Lungu’s government which does not fund the ECZ continuously? Why is there a shortage of manpower , machines and materials ?

We find Mr Lungu’s statement irresponsible and a mere act of hypocrisy.

We are aware that the PF government have deliberately deprived the ECZ of funding so as to create a crisis as the situation is today.

It is the same Lungu who has approved the short registration period.

He must stop pretending to be concerned about the slow pace of the voter registration process.

Mr Lungu and his government are the ones behind the deliberate confusion at ECZ so as to systematically rig elections by defranchising some people.

As for Mumbi Phiri, we are aware that she is another hypocrite who always rides on regionalism and petty politics.

Mrs Phir knows well that her own boss Davies Mwila is on record of announcing that over 30,000 National Registration Cards were issued in some small named PF stronghold in Luapula while Southern Province was depirved of registration material.

How can many people register in southern provonce without NRCs?

Many people in Southern Province , North-Western and Western Provinces failed to get NRCs because materials were in short supply.

In worst cases , Lungu’s government directed that only less than 25 cards should be issued per day in UPND strong holds.

We therefore urge Mr Lungu and his Mumbi Phiri to be responsible and stop insulting the electorate who are spending many hours and days queuing for voter registration cards .

Further, we urge Lungu and his PF to be sincere and stop playing dirty politics.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General