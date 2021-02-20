Mastone Monze Writes:

SLOWLY TONGAS ARE GETTING TIRED

“A national Anthem has all the seven major languages ,but because Tonga is among them you want to make noise ?”

“One day the insulted will be tired and say enough is enough !”

The Tonga Speaking people of Southern Province in Zambia have suffered bullying ,mockery and insults for merely exercising their democratic right.

They are victims of redicule because a political party headed by a Tonga Politician is strong in their region.

The insults are not coming from common human beings but certain individuals who have had the opportunity to be in public office which should be a source of worry to the state.

If we recall very well just after 2016 general elections ,public media were there sensationally reporting that “Tongas have risen against None Tongas because a Tonga man hearding an opposition party UPND lost the elections,”

Knowing that every thing aired or published in the mainstream media is factual and verified because they employ qualified staffs,those who were not in southern Province that time believed the stories.

Now here is the truth about the incidents you heard before you keep hating Tongas for no reason ;

In Namwala, there is a fishing camp along Kafue river where fishermen camp when there is no fish ban.

In Zambia fish ban usually run from December to April the next year, therefore the fishermen would shift their camps to some ungazatted fishing area.

They will be there from April to August before they move to another camp.

When they are shifting they burn their temporal huts at that fishing camp and those are the pictures you watched on some Television depicting that Tongas are burning houses belonging to None Tongas.

That’s the information that was given out by the majority to the Commission of inquiry that has not been made public up to now.

Thus why no one was jailed in Namwala for allegedly burning houses for None Tongas,all those cases were discontinued by the courts of law.

In Choma,the houses you heard that they were burnt was as a result of influence by a named Patriotic Front official for Simacheche ward who told his fellow Party members to take advantage of the situation and burn their own houses because he grew up with President Lungu so it will be easy for him to compensate them.

It’s the same man who was arrested in 2015 when President Lungu visited Zimba for telling him that “Iwe Lungu naundaba twalechula pamo ku Chawama ”

The police detained this man for three hours in Zimba.

We are not creating these stories but these are words that came out in court when the same man was arrested for other criminal activities that sent him to jail,the witnesses that came to testify on behalf of the state revealed that the said official wanted to influence them to turn against the Tonga Speaking peopleand burn their own houses then say the Tongas are burning houses for None Tongas.

The man was sent to jail and no one seems to be concerned where he is right now ,not even his party PF because they know how much his lies almost fueled enemity amongst tribes in Choma.

We have None Tongas that have established themselves well in Southern Province because they know it’s their home as well.

So if you believed the public media reports of Tongas rising against None Tongas ,why can’t you ask yourself how those huge businesses of well known None Tongas survived in 2016 ?

These are not the only allegations the Tonga Speaking people have suffered at the hands of idealess politicians who thrive on Tribalism for their survival.

Do you remember that the Tonga civil servant were at one time accused of funding the opposition UPND ? For those that can connect this was said by one Patriotic Front leader in Luanshya.

What followed after the elections was the news of some civil servants from being retired on national interest.

Our Politicians and Pressure groups should not be tolerated with this tribal talk because one day it will defeat our peace cause civil war.

Imagine some individuals’ appetite of always wanting to talk about the Tongas,they are given air space on a public media house airing their grievance of a national anthem that was sung in all the languages including Tonga ,but because there was Tonga this dull Civil society organization leader is given publicity by people that claim to be qualified Journalists ?🤷‍♀️

Let me seriously warn media houses and fellow Journalists that tribalism stories will land you in problems ,avoid them.

Am one of those who are ready to take law suits against those who will be seen Champions of Tribalism.

We can’t continue on this path ,our quietness is not a sign of weakness, see you in Court soon!

Thanks ✍️

CIC PRESS TEAM