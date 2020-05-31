Small scale gold miners who might be holding on to gold, have been encouraged to consider selling it to ZCCM- Investments Holdings.

ZCCM-IH is buying 1 gram of gold at K550, as one of the steps towards the formalization of gold mining and trading activities locally.

Firms’ public relations manager Loisa Kakoma said the programme to buy off gold from small scale miners was part of the company’s plan to push forward the mandate it had been given by government, of driving the national gold agenda.

ZCCM-IH has a national target to purchase 40,000 kilograms of gold from both primary and secondary sources.